Expedition Bigfoot: New Episode Premieres and Streaming Options

The highly anticipated season four episode six premiere of Expedition Bigfoot is set to air on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday, October 18 at 10/9c. In this episode, strange sounds lead to a disturbing discovery for Ronny and Mireya. Bryce hears blood-curdling screams near the target zone, while Russell tracks a mysterious creature as it makes its way to the mainland.

For viewers who don’t have cable, there are several streaming options available to watch Expedition Bigfoot. The new episodes will be live-streamed on Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. All three platforms offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing you to stream the show for free before committing to a subscription.

Philo is a more affordable option, offering over 70 live TV channels for just $25 per month. Popular channels like the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, Discovery Channel, and more are included. Philo also provides unlimited DVR and a library of on-demand movies and TV shows.

On the other hand, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are alternatives to regular cable subscriptions, offering a wide range of channels. FuboTV, known as a sports-focused streaming service, offers over 100 live channels for $74.99 per month after the free trial. ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV are some of the channels included, and FuboTV also provides on-demand content and DVR capabilities.

DirecTV Stream is a similar option, with a base package of over 75 live TV channels for $74.99 per month after the free trial. It offers many of the same channels and features as FuboTV.

Expedition Bigfoot follows an elite team of researchers using advanced data algorithms to narrow down the search for the elusive Bigfoot to an area in central Oregon. The series tracks their journey into the deep woods as they hope to find evidence of the legendary creature. With a large number of alleged sightings coming from the Pacific Northwest, the team aims to uncover the truth behind this cryptid.

