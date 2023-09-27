Where to Stream Expedition Bigfoot: A Guide to Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream

The fourth season of Expedition Bigfoot premiered on September 27th, and fans of the show are eagerly waiting to find out what happens next. In the new episode, Ronny and Mireya decide to set up a sound trap after being stalked and hearing strange whistles. Meanwhile, Russell finds himself trapped on a nearby island while pursuing a possible Bigfoot, and Bryce discovers that a witness had been withholding terrifying information.

For those who want to watch Expedition Bigfoot without cable, there are several streaming options available. The show can be live-streamed on platforms such as Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. All three services offer free trials for new subscribers, so you can try them out before committing to a subscription.

Philo is considered one of the more affordable streaming services, with a monthly cost of just $25. It offers over 70 live TV channels, including popular ones like the Hallmark Channel, AMC, HGTV, Discovery Channel, and more. Philo also provides unlimited DVR and a selection of movies and TV shows on-demand.

FuboTV and DirecTV Stream, on the other hand, are targeted towards those who want a cable-like experience with better channel options. FuboTV’s standard package costs $74.99 per month and comes with over 100 live channels, including ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MTV, and more. It also offers on-demand content and the ability to record your favorite shows.

DirecTV Stream’s base package, also priced at $74.99 per month, includes a little over 75 live TV channels. It offers similar channels and features to FuboTV. If you want to explore the channel packages in detail, you can find more information on DirecTV Stream’s website.

Expedition Bigfoot follows an elite team of researchers who use an advanced data algorithm to analyze reported sightings of the legendary creature. The show aims to uncover evidence of Bigfoot in Central Oregon, an area known for a high number of alleged encounters. With eight episodes, viewers can join the team as they venture deep into the woods in search of the elusive cryptid.

