Expedition Bigfoot: New Episode Premieres and Streaming Options

The highly-anticipated season four episode four premiere of Expedition Bigfoot is set to air on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday, September 20 at 10/9c. This episode will feature the discovery of evidence pointing to a cloaked Bigfoot, leading the team to investigate the abandoned mine. Additionally, Ronny and Mireya will try a baiting technique, while Russell tracks strange sounds to a mysterious grove and Bryce finds evidence of a possible missing person.

For those without cable, there are several options available to watch Expedition Bigfoot through live streaming services. Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream all offer the show for streaming. Conveniently, all three services provide free trials for new subscribers, allowing viewers to watch the premiere episode for free before committing to a subscription.

Philo is known for its affordability, offering access to over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. Popular channels available on Philo include the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, Discovery Channel, TLC, and more. The service also provides unlimited DVR and on-demand movies and TV shows.

On the other hand, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are ideal alternatives for those seeking a cable-like experience with a wider range of channel options. FuboTV, which leans towards sports content, offers over 100 live channels in its standard package for $74.99 per month after the free trial. Channels include ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, MTV, and more. FuboTV also offers on-demand shows and movies as well as the ability to record favorite TV shows.

Similarly, DirecTV Stream provides a comparable channel lineup to FuboTV, with a base package of around 75 live TV channels for $74.99 per month. Interested individuals can explore DirecTV Stream’s channel packages to find the one that best suits their preferences.

Expedition Bigfoot is a thrilling series that focuses on alleged encounters with the legendary creature known as Bigfoot. Each year, hundreds of eyewitnesses report sightings of Bigfoot, with a significant number recorded in the Pacific Northwest. In the series, an elite team of researchers uses advanced data algorithms to narrow down the search for Bigfoot to central Oregon. The show follows the team as they venture into the deep woods in their quest for evidence of the cryptid.

