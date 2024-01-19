NCPCR Takes Action Against YouTube Over Inappropriate Videos Involving Mothers and Children

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recently summoned YouTube and requested an explanation regarding certain videos on their platform. The commission, along with the Maharashtra Police, has taken action against the platform for hosting “indecent” videos featuring mothers and their children. This comes after the NCPCR filed a case against YouTube under the Children’s Act of 2005.

NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo expressed his concerns and stated that more cases would be registered against similar platforms in the near future. The commission has urged YouTube’s head of government affairs and public policy to appear in their office and provide a list of all the challenge videos and channels involving minors.

Prior to the summons, the Maharashtra Police, at the direction of NCPCR, registered a case against a YouTube channel operator who was responsible for uploading such inappropriate content. The discovery of a channel called “XXXX vlogs” raised significant concerns about the well-being and safety of the child involved, as stated the NCPCR.

The cyber cell of Maharashtra Police has registered the case under various relevant laws, including sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Kanoongo emphasized that the government expects platforms to not only remove child sexual abuse material (CSAM) content but also take legal action against those responsible.

This is not the first time that social media platforms have faced scrutiny regarding CSAM content. In 2023, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued notices to platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Telegram, demanding the removal of such content from their platforms. Non-compliance with these notices could lead to the loss of safe harbor protection for these platforms.

YouTube responded to the allegations stating that they had conducted thorough investigations and found no instances of CSAM on their platform. Moneycontrol has reached out to YouTube for their response to NCPCR’s notice and the Maharashtra Police’s FIR, and we will update the article accordingly. The government, however, is determined to take strict actions against perpetrators and ensure the safety of children online.