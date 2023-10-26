New Channel on WhatsApp: EXPANSIÓN Brings News Closer to Its Readers

EXPANSIÓN, the leading newspaper in economic and business information, has recently launched its new information channel on WhatsApp with the aim of getting closer to its readers through the popular mobile messaging application. This move comes as one of the major updates to the app in 2023, with thousands of companies and individuals joining this trend since its launch in September.

EXPANSIÓN, already present on all social media platforms, will enhance its digital offering including the most relevant news, photos, and videos of the day on its new channel. It’s important to note that the newspaper will not have access to the phone numbers or any personal data of its followers, ensuring their privacy and anonymity.

To start receiving EXPANSIÓN news on WhatsApp, follow these simple steps:

1. Enter the EXPANSIÓN WhatsApp Channel clicking here [URL].

2. Tap on the “Follow” button located at the top right corner of your screen.

3. Activate the notification bell to receive all the news updates.

4. Share it with your contacts.

Another way to access the channel is opening WhatsApp and navigating to the “Updates” tab. Under this tab, you will find the statuses of each user’s contacts, and a little lower, the channels. The application suggests some channels and displays a search box under the message “Search for channels”. Once you find the EXPANSIÓN channel, simply choose the “Follow” option. From that moment on, you will start receiving the information.

This new channel on WhatsApp demonstrates EXPANSIÓN’s commitment to adapting to the changing media landscape and maintaining a closer relationship with its audience. By leveraging the popularity and convenience of WhatsApp, the newspaper ensures that its readers stay up-to-date with the latest news and developments in the economic and business world.

FAQ:

Q: Will EXPANSIÓN have access to my phone number or personal data?

A: No, EXPANSIÓN will not have access to your phone number or any personal data. Your privacy is guaranteed.

Q: Can I remain anonymous when following the EXPANSIÓN channel on WhatsApp?

A: Yes, EXPANSIÓN will not display the names of its followers on the channel, ensuring anonymity.

Q: How can I start receiving EXPANSIÓN news on WhatsApp?

A: You can start receiving EXPANSIÓN news on WhatsApp following the steps outlined in the article or visiting the EXPANSIÓN website for further instructions.

Sources:

– Expansión website: [URL]