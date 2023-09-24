Déjate ver: A Surreal Comedy on the Value of Authenticity

In the series Déjate ver, created comedian Álvaro Carmona, we are introduced to Ana, a woman who is suffering from a rare disease where her body parts start disappearing. The first casualty is her toe, and she realizes that if she doesn’t make changes, she could vanish completely. With the advice to change her life in order to save herself, Ana leaves her job as a creative director for a renowned artist in Tokyo and returns to Madrid to pursue her passion for painting.

However, navigating the superficial social rules of the world proves to be a challenge for Ana. She struggles to regain her existential visibility in a society that values superficiality and whose codes she doesn’t fully understand. As she tries to redefine herself and revive her career as a painter, she grapples with the question of whether she can truly exist in a world that only values artifice and popularity.

Déjate ver takes a more cynical and surrealistic approach compared to Carmona’s previous work. Through a series of conceptual gags, the show dissects society and offers a satirical yet empathetic perspective on humanity. Carmona’s talent as a comedian shines through in the well-structured screenplay, where the rhythm and functioning of the episodes rely on these conceptual gags.

One of the standout aspects of the series is Macarena Sanz’s portrayal of Ana. Sanz brings depth to Ana’s character, depicting her as someone overlooked others but with a unique sparkle in her eyes and vulnerability in her voice. Through Ana, the series explores the value of authenticity in a society that places more importance on the artifice of social media likes.

Déjate ver is a brilliant metaphor for how genuine authenticity is undervalued in today’s society. It prompts viewers to reflect on the significance of true human connection and self-expression amidst a culture that glorifies superficiality.

Sources:

– Álvaro Carmona’s series “Déjate ver” on Atresplayer.