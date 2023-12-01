From Paintbrushes to Smartphones: The Everlasting Obsession with Self-Portraits

Throughout history, capturing one’s likeness has been an enduring obsession. From the early days of paintbrushes to the modern era of smartphones, people have always sought to document themselves in various artistic forms. Today, taking a selfie has become an integral part of our daily lives, whether we want to commemorate a special event or simply share glimpses of our day-to-day activities on social media.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum is presenting a fascinating new exhibit titled “Strike a Pose: The Art of Self-Obsession.” This exhibit takes visitors on a journey through centuries of self-documentation, showcasing the various mediums used throughout history, including paint, ink, pencil, film photography, and digital pixels.

To enhance the interactive experience, the exhibit features a Selfie Booth provided NOTL-based Selfie Mode. Visitors are encouraged to capture their own self-portraits, which may even be included in the exhibit alongside the historical artworks.

Shawna Butts, the museum’s assistant curator, emphasized the rich photographic tradition of the region. Many of the photographs on display were taken William Quinn, a local photographer who had his studio on Ricardo Street. In the past, locals would playfully kick Quinn while he was setting up his camera, as highlighted local historian Joseph Masters. Today, photographers are treated with much more respect and admiration.

The exhibition delves into the era before the advent of photography, where people relied on paintings and drawings to leave behind a personal legacy. Early settler portraits, such as those of Mary and Peter Servos, John Crooks, and Capt. William Milloy, emphasize the importance of preserving one’s image. Additionally, the museum’s collection of miniatures, handheld portraits prevalent until the 20th century, further highlights the significance of self-portraiture.

“Strike a Pose: The Art of Self-Obsession” will be open to the public starting this weekend, coinciding with the Rotary Club of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Holiday House Tour. The exhibit, sponsored Selfie Mode, will run until the end of April 2024.

For more information and to plan your visit, please visit the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum’s official website at www.notlmuseum.ca.

