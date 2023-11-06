Exclusive US Distribution Partnership: Hisense Digital Signage Displays Now Available through Exertis Almo

Exertis Almo, a renowned AV distributor, has recently entered into an exclusive US distribution partnership with Hisense, a leading global television manufacturer. This partnership will enable Exertis Almo to offer a comprehensive range of Hisense’s top-of-the-line digital signage displays, touchscreens, and direct-view LED models, ranging from 32 to 100 inches, to their customers.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Hisense has also joined the prestigious Spring 2024 Exertis Almo E4 Experience, an esteemed one-day event that serves as a platform for education, training, and product showcases within the AV industry. This event, taking place in Washington, D.C. in March and Chicago in April, boasts an impressive showroom that features the latest AV technologies. It presents an excellent opportunity for integrators, resellers, and end-users to explore cutting-edge solutions and gain valuable insights through a series of AVIXA CTS-certified sessions.

Brian Rhatigan, the Director of Business Development at Exertis Almo, expressed his optimism about this collaboration, stating, “The addition of Hisense gives our resellers and integrators more flexibility when specifying for commercial display projects. Combined with a wide range of integrator-focused programs, they definitely have an edge in a highly competitive market.” He also expects a steady increase in demand for Hisense products in commercial projects in the coming months.

Along similar lines, Ryan Peka, the Head of Sales, B2B Americas at Hisense, praised Exertis Almo as a world-class AV distributor known for its exceptional sales support and strong organizational capabilities. He emphasized their positive experience at the E4 Experience in New Jersey and Phoenix, and expressed enthusiasm for building on that momentum in the upcoming spring events.

To cater to various business needs, Exertis Almo is now offering a selection of Hisense digital signage displays through their distribution channels. These displays come with a three-year replacement warranty, ensuring peace of mind for customers. Some notable models include the 100-inch and 55-inch 4K UHD Digital Signage Displays, engineered with a slim body design that seamlessly blends into any environment while delivering vibrant and captivating on-screen messaging. The 75-inch 4K UHD Digital Signage Display, on the other hand, is ideal for retail and business settings, providing a brilliant platform for digital broadcasting in supermarkets, restaurants, stadiums, shopping malls, and office buildings.

In conclusion, the exclusive US distribution partnership between Exertis Almo and Hisense marks a significant development in the AV industry. With access to Hisense’s cutting-edge digital signage solutions and the upcoming E4 Experience, resellers, integrators, and end-users can expect enhanced opportunities and unparalleled support in their commercial display projects.

FAQ

1. What products are now available through Exertis Almo as part of the partnership with Hisense?

As part of the partnership, Exertis Almo now offers a wide range of Hisense digital signage displays, including 32 to 100-inch models, touchscreens, and direct-view LED displays.

2. What is the Spring 2024 Exertis Almo E4 Experience?

The Spring 2024 Exertis Almo E4 Experience is a one-day event renowned in the AV industry for its educational and training sessions, product showcases, and a showroom featuring the latest AV technologies. It provides valuable insights and networking opportunities for integrators, resellers, and end-users.

3. What are the advantages of the exclusive distribution partnership?

The partnership allows resellers and integrators to have more flexibility in specifying commercial display projects. It offers access to Hisense’s advanced digital signage solutions and benefits from Exertis Almo’s integrator-focused programs and strong sales support.

4. What warranty is provided for Hisense digital signage displays?

The Hisense digital signage displays available through Exertis Almo come with a three-year replacement warranty.

5. Which Hisense digital signage display is suitable for retail and business environments?

The 75-inch 4K UHD Digital Signage Display Hisense is specifically designed for retail and business environments. Its seamless design and enhanced brightness ensure that digital content stands out vibrantly.