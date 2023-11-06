New Partnership Expands Distribution of Hisense Commercial Displays

An exciting new collaboration has been announced between North American AV distributor Exertis Almo and display and electronics manufacturer Hisense. The partnership aims to make Hisense’s range of digital signage displays, touchscreens, and direct-view LED all-in-one displays available exclusively through Exertis Almo. This partnership marks a significant development in the distribution of commercial displays in the North American market.

Hisense, renowned as a top global television manufacturer, has witnessed a surge in popularity in recent years. As the official sponsor of the NBA, the brand’s reputation in the United States has soared. With the introduction of commercial-grade displays, touchscreens, and direct-view LEDs, Hisense is set to further elevate its presence in the market.

Exertis Almo, a leading AV distributor known for its exceptional sales organization and strong support for resellers, integrators, and end users, is perfectly positioned to facilitate the distribution of Hisense products. The partnership will not only expand the availability of Hisense commercial displays but also provide customers with top-notch support and expertise.

To showcase this new collaboration, Hisense has been added to the Spring 2024 Exertis Almo E4 Experience, a highly anticipated series of events in Washington, D.C. in March and Chicago in April. This presents an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to experience firsthand the cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions offered Hisense displays.

This partnership signifies a bold step forward in the world of commercial displays, as Exertis Almo and Hisense join forces to bring state-of-the-art technology to businesses and organizations across North America. With their shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, this collaboration is set to shape the future of the AV industry.

