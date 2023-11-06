New Partnership Expands Distribution of Hisense Commercial Displays

An exciting new collaboration has been announced between North American AV distributor Exertis Almo and display and electronics manufacturer Hisense. The partnership aims to make Hisense’s range of digital signage displays, touchscreens, and direct-view LED all-in-one displays available exclusively through Exertis Almo. This partnership marks a significant development in the distribution of commercial displays in the North American market.
Hisense, renowned as a top global television manufacturer, has witnessed a surge in popularity in recent years. As the official sponsor of the NBA, the brand’s reputation in the United States has soared. With the introduction of commercial-grade displays, touchscreens, and direct-view LEDs, Hisense is set to further elevate its presence in the market.
Exertis Almo, a leading AV distributor known for its exceptional sales organization and strong support for resellers, integrators, and end users, is perfectly positioned to facilitate the distribution of Hisense products. The partnership will not only expand the availability of Hisense commercial displays but also provide customers with top-notch support and expertise.
To showcase this new collaboration, Hisense has been added to the Spring 2024 Exertis Almo E4 Experience, a highly anticipated series of events in Washington, D.C. in March and Chicago in April. This presents an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to experience firsthand the cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions offered Hisense displays.
This partnership signifies a bold step forward in the world of commercial displays, as Exertis Almo and Hisense join forces to bring state-of-the-art technology to businesses and organizations across North America. With their shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, this collaboration is set to shape the future of the AV industry.
Frequently Asked Questions
What products will be available through the partnership?
The partnership between Exertis Almo and Hisense enables the distribution of Hisense digital signage displays (ranging from 32 inches to 100 inches), touchscreens, and direct-view LED all-in-one displays.
Why is this partnership significant?
This partnership expands the availability of Hisense commercial displays and brings cutting-edge technology to the North American market. It also provides customers with top-notch support from Exertis Almo, a renowned AV distributor.
What is the Spring 2024 Exertis Almo E4 Experience?
The Spring 2024 Exertis Almo E4 Experience is a series of events that showcase the latest AV technology and solutions. Hisense has been added to the lineup, allowing professionals to experience their innovative displays firsthand.
How does this partnership benefit customers?
Customers can now access a wider range of Hisense commercial displays, backed the exceptional support and expertise of Exertis Almo. This collaboration ensures that businesses and organizations have access to state-of-the-art AV solutions.