Stormont’s Executive Office Faces Scrutiny Over Deleted WhatsApp Messages

A recent inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Stormont’s Executive Office has raised concerns as WhatsApp messages sent former ministers during the pandemic were discovered to have been deleted. The inquiry, led Counsel Clair Dobbin KC, expressed serious concerns over the matter. The devices belonging to former first minister Baroness Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill were among those that were wiped civil service technicians.

Clair Dobbin KC has requested a witness statement from Jayne Brady, the head of the regional civil service, in order to provide an explanation of the circumstances surrounding the deletion of the messages. Permanent secretaries were reportedly instructed in 2021 to retain all data that could be useful to the pandemic inquiry, making the deletion of the messages highly problematic.

Efforts are currently underway to recover the lost material, with Dobbin KC stating that WhatsApp data still exists despite the devices being reset. However, the extent of the recovery remains uncertain.

The data loss has raised significant public interest, with concerns regarding transparency and accountability within Stormont’s Executive Office. The Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group has echoed these concerns and called for answers regarding the deleted messages.

TUV leader Jim Allister has written a letter to Jayne Brady, seeking further clarification on the matter. The public’s trust in the government’s handling of the pandemic is at stake, and it is crucial that accountability is upheld. The Executive Office faces mounting pressure to provide a satisfactory explanation for the deletion of the WhatsApp messages and to ensure that crucial data is not lost in the future.