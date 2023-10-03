The Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship Film Now Available for Streaming

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship film is now available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. Produced NHL Original Productions, this two-hour program takes viewers through the team’s memorable 2022-23 season and their thrilling journey to win the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The film includes in-depth regular-season and postseason highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with key players and coaches.

Fans can enjoy the film on-demand on ESPN+, and it will also be aired on ESPN2 on Friday, October 6, at 10 p.m., as well as on ESPN on Sunday, October 9, at 9 p.m. ET. This exclusive coverage allows fans to relive and celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights’ remarkable achievement.

The Vegas Golden Knights, despite being in just their sixth NHL season, achieved their first Stanley Cup victory defeating the Florida Panthers in Las Vegas in a five-game series. Their triumph has solidified their standing as a formidable team in the league.

The championship film provides an inside look into the team’s journey, showcasing the dedication, skill, and determination demonstrated the players and coaches. It offers a unique perspective on the challenges faced and the triumphant moments that led to their Stanley Cup victory.

It is an exciting opportunity for fans to delve deeper into the Golden Knights’ journey and to witness unforgettable moments that shaped their historic season. Whether new or long-time fans of the team, viewers are sure to be captivated the behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews that add depth and insight to this remarkable achievement.

Don’t miss the chance to stream the Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship film on ESPN+ and tune into ESPN2 and ESPN to catch the film on the specified dates. Relive the excitement, drama, and celebration of the team’s extraordinary season and join in on the joyous commemoration of their first-ever Stanley Cup victory.

Sources:

– NHL Original Productions

– ESPN