Xiaomi Blocks Bootloader Unlocking on HyperOS Phones: What You Need to Know

Xiaomi has recently confirmed that it will be blocking bootloader unlocking default on its HyperOS phones. This decision means that users will need to apply for permission to unlock their HyperOS device via the Xiaomi Community website. Additionally, MIUI and HyperOS phones that have been unlocked will no longer receive HyperOS updates.

While Xiaomi’s HyperOS phones, particularly the newly launched Xiaomi 14 series, are highly anticipated, this restriction on bootloader unlocking has caused some concern among users. Previously, reports indicated that Xiaomi was completely barring users from unlocking the bootloaders of their HyperOS and MIUI phones. Although the restriction has been partially lifted for MIUI users due to server maintenance, HyperOS users were not given the same privilege until now.

Xiaomi has justified this decision stating that it aims to protect device security, prevent data leakage, and provide users with a more secure and stable user experience. By disabling bootloader unlocking default, Xiaomi intends to ensure the integrity of its HyperOS devices. Users who wish to unlock the bootloader will now be required to formally apply for permission through the Xiaomi Community website. Xiaomi has advised users to stay tuned for the announcement of the application portal.

It is worth noting that MIUI phones have always had bootloader unlocking disabled default. Users have consistently been required to apply for permission, which involves waiting for a set period of time and adhering to other restrictions.

However, it seems that bootloader unlocking for HyperOS devices in China is now even more restrictive. Users in China will need to reach a specific level on the Xiaomi forums and comply with time-sensitive permissions and a limit of three unlocked devices per year. Xiaomi has clarified that these additional restrictions are exclusive to the Chinese version of HyperOS. Global users will need to wait for further details to be announced on the Xiaomi Community website.

Furthermore, Xiaomi has made it clear that MIUI users who unlock their smartphones will not receive HyperOS updates. The company has stated that regardless of whether the device is on MIUI 14 or HyperOS, unlocked devices will not be eligible for future HyperOS updates. However, if a user chooses to lock their device again, they will receive the HyperOS updates. It should be noted that this policy applies to all Xiaomi devices outside of China.

While bootloader unlocking has its advantages for those who enjoy customization and tinkering with their smartphones, it does come with security ramifications. Certain apps, such as banking clients and payment services, may not function properly on unlocked devices. Therefore, users should consider the implications before deciding to unlock their phone’s bootloader.

Sources: Android Authority, Xiaomi Community.