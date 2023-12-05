Vivian Dsena: Focusing on Acting Rather Than Social Media Stardom

In a world where actors are expected to have a strong digital presence, Vivian Dsena chooses to go against the tide. While many actors strive to become social media stars, Vivian believes in letting his work speak for itself. He explains, “I am an actor, not aiming to become a social media star. My focus is on my craft, and I feel that people should focus more on their work rather than spending excessive time on social media.”

Vivian’s professionalism and quiet demeanor sometimes lead to misunderstandings. He clarifies, “I am not difficult to work with, I am just professional. Some mistake my reserved nature as an attitude problem. I prefer to keep my personal and professional lives separate and solely focus on my job. If people consider me unfriendly, that’s their perception. Minor conflicts are common in any family, and I consider the show’s unit as a family.”

Addressing rumors about his previous show, Sirf Tum, not performing well due to his limited availability, Vivian defends himself stating, “I informed the makers about my prior commitments in advance, so I shouldn’t be held responsible for sudden creative changes that affected the schedule. It’s essential for me to establish my terms and conditions before signing a contract, rather than letting the show’s success dictate them.”

While accepting that the protagonist carries more responsibility, Vivian disagrees with the notion that ratings solely rely on the lead couple. He emphasizes, “I don’t believe in labeling an actor as a TRP-garnerer. I do my best to contribute to the show’s success, but I don’t claim to be solely responsible for its ratings.”

Unlike many actors who aspire to transition to films, Vivian is content with the small screen. He shares, “OTT platforms interest me, but films were never my aspiration. I have never dreamed of being a film star or entering Bollywood.” Currently, Vivian is in talks for future television projects and hopes to return to the small screen soon.

In his personal life, Vivian got married to Nouran Aly, a former journalist from Egypt, in 2022. The couple recently welcomed their daughter Layan into the world in November last year.

Overall, Vivian Dsena’s approach to acting highlights the importance of prioritizing one’s craft instead of succumbing to the pressures of social media stardom.