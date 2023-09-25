Actor Vijhay Badlaani Discusses His Role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Actor Vijhay Badlaani, known for his fine acting skills in the entertainment industry, has been captivating audiences with his role in Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Playing the character of Nishikanth Bhosale, Vijhay embodies a grey shade role that has garnered him immense praise and popularity.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Vijhay shared his experience of working on the show and portraying his character. He expressed his love for the role, stating that he finds it fun and enjoyable. Working alongside talented actors, Vijhay mentioned that his performance is elevated their presence and the constant exchange of energy and emotions during scenes. He highlighted his scenes with Nimai sir and Manasi Salvi, describing them as intense and requiring his complete focus.

Discussing the hate he receives on social media for playing negative characters, Vijhay revealed that he was prepared for it, having experienced similar reactions while portraying a problematic character in Pandya Store. Despite the hate, he acknowledged the love and respect he receives from viewers for his performance as an actor. He understood that negative characters tend to attract criticism, but he remains unfazed it.

Vijhay’s stellar performances in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have earned him a dedicated fan base and solidify his position in the industry. With his dedication and talent, he continues to shine in his roles, captivating audiences with each performance.

Definitions:

– Nishikanth Bhosale: the character played Vijhay Badlaani in Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

– Pandya Store: a TV show in which Vijhay played a character that garnered hate from viewers.

– Nimai sir: Vijhay’s co-star in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

– Manasi Salvi: another co-star in the same show.

Sources:

– TellyChakkar