New Guidelines for Influencers and Celebrities on Social Media Platforms

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution has recently released a set of guidelines called ‘Endorsement Know-hows!’ for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers who promote products and services on social media platforms. These guidelines aim to ensure transparency and prevent misleading practices in product and service endorsements. In this article, we will dive deeper into the key terms and disclosure requirements outlined in these guidelines.

Key Terms Explained:

– Celebrities: Famous personalities such as sports stars or film actors who have the ability to influence the decisions or opinions of their followers.

– Influencers: Individuals who advertise products and services and have a strong influence on the purchasing decisions or opinions of their followers.

– Virtual Influencers: Computer-generated ‘persons’ who behave like influencers.

Disclosure Requirements:

One of the main objectives of these guidelines is to ensure that celebrities and influencers do not mislead their audiences while endorsing products and services. Therefore, the guidelines emphasize that the disclosure of material connections should be clear, prominent, and easily noticeable. Material connections include monetary compensation, free products, discounts, trips, and any relationships that might influence perspectives.

When to Disclose:

The guidelines highlight that a ‘material connection’ between an advertiser and a celebrity or influencer may affect the weight or credibility of their representation. Therefore, when a celebrity or influencer has a material connection with the advertiser, it is important to disclose this information to prevent misleading consumers.

How to Disclose:

– Information should be hard to miss: The disclosure should be clear, prominent, and easily noticed without getting lost in a group of hashtags or links.

– Endorsement in a picture: Disclosures should be superimposed over the images and easily readable without blending into the background.

– Endorsement in a video: Disclosures should be present both in the audio and video format, not only in the description.

– Endorsement in a live stream: Disclosures should be prominently displayed throughout the entire stream.

FAQ:

Q: Who should disclose information according to the guidelines?

A: Individuals or groups with the power to influence purchasing decisions or opinions through their authority, knowledge, position, or relationship with their followers.

Q: What are the allowed terms for disclosures?

A: Terms such as ‘advertisement,’ ‘ad,’ ‘sponsored,’ ‘paid promotion,’ or ‘paid’ can be used.

Q: Should endorsements be in the same language as the disclosure?

A: Yes, the guidelines state that endorsements and disclosures should be in the same language.

Q: Are separate disclosures required apart from platform disclosure tools?

A: Yes, separate disclosures should be made to ensure clarity and prominence.

By adhering to these guidelines, influencers and celebrities can maintain their credibility, accountability, and build long-term relationships with brands. It is also recommended that celebrities and influencers conduct due diligence to substantiate claims made in advertisements and personally experience a product or service before endorsing it. By doing so, they can ensure that their endorsements are genuine, relatable, and trustworthy to their audience.