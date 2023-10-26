New Article: TikTok and YouTube Considering E-commerce Licenses in Indonesia

TikTok and YouTube, two major players in the social media industry, are reportedly contemplating the idea of acquiring e-commerce licenses in Indonesia, following the recent ban on online shopping transactions on social media platforms. The ban, imposed Indonesia’s trade ministry, aimed to protect the interests of small and midsize offline merchants and marketplaces, as well as to ensure the security of users’ data.

Indonesia, with its population exceeding 270 million, witnessed a staggering $52 billion in e-commerce transactions last year. Therefore, it is crucial for platforms like TikTok and YouTube to explore opportunities in this lucrative market. TikTok, in particular, faced a setback due to the ban, as it had previously announced plans to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, with a focus on Indonesia.

TikTok, owned Chinese tech giant Bytedance, is now actively seeking an e-commerce license and exploring various strategies to achieve its goal. The company is engaging in discussions with potential local partners, including Tokopedia, while also developing a dedicated TikTok Shop app designed specifically for the Indonesian market. Prior to its suspension in Indonesia, TikTok Shop was impressively delivering around 3 million parcels daily.

YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has also expressed interest in obtaining an e-commerce license in Indonesia, although the specific type of permit has not been disclosed. The platform recently introduced a shopping service in the United States to facilitate creators in promoting their products and brands.

The plans of both TikTok and YouTube to apply for e-commerce licenses have not been previously reported, indicating their determination to expand their services in Indonesia. This move aligns with the broader trend of social media platforms branching out into e-commerce to tap into new revenue streams and meet the evolving demands of their users.

