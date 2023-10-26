New Opportunities for TikTok and YouTube in Indonesia’s E-commerce Landscape

TikTok and YouTube are exploring the possibility of applying for e-commerce licenses in Indonesia following the recent ban on online shopping via social media platforms, according to sources familiar with the matter. Indonesia’s trade ministry implemented the ban in order to protect small and medium-sized offline merchants and marketplaces, as well as to ensure data privacy for users.

Indonesia, with its population of over 270 million, is a thriving e-commerce market, generating nearly $52 billion in transactions last year. The ban on e-commerce transactions on social media platforms had a significant impact on TikTok, especially after the company had announced plans to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, to develop its e-commerce service, TikTok Shop. With a user base of 125 million in Indonesia alone, TikTok is now looking to obtain an e-commerce license and is exploring various options to do so.

The company is engaging in discussions for potential partnerships with local e-commerce players, such as GoTo’s Tokopedia. Additionally, TikTok is developing a standalone app specifically for the Indonesian market, known as TikTok Shop. Prior to its operations being halted in Indonesia this month, TikTok Shop was delivering approximately 3 million parcels daily in the country.

YouTube, owned Alphabet, is also reportedly considering applying for an e-commerce license in Indonesia but has yet to specify the type of permit it is pursuing. Notably, YouTube recently introduced a shopping service in the United States, allowing creators to promote products and brands on the platform.

It is important to highlight that these plans from TikTok and YouTube to obtain e-commerce permits have not been previously reported. Facebook and Instagram owner, Meta Platforms, recently applied for a different type of e-commerce license that allows the promotion of goods on its platforms, but without direct e-commerce transactions.

The potential entry of TikTok and YouTube into Indonesia’s e-commerce landscape presents exciting new opportunities. By leveraging their massive user bases, these platforms can facilitate seamless online shopping experiences and further accelerate the growth of the country’s vibrant e-commerce sector.

