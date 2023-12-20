Understanding Success on Netflix: Finding the Metrics that Matter

Netflix’s recently released engagement report for the first half of 2023 has sparked significant interest among Hollywood and media observers. The report provides valuable insights into viewership data, including “hours viewed” metrics for a wide range of titles on the streaming service. However, it’s important to note that raw viewing time numbers alone do not tell the whole story of a series’ success, according to Netflix’s VP of strategy and analysis, Lauren Smith. Success encompasses factors like audience satisfaction and the economic viability of a title.

While Netflix’s report offers a glimpse into the metrics they consider when evaluating a show’s success, additional data from analytics company PlumResearch sheds further light on these considerations. One such metric is unique viewers, which measures the number of people watching a title within a specific timeframe. PlumResearch’s data, focused on the U.S. market, reveals interesting insights into the performance of high-profile series.

For example, the series “Wednesday” received nearly 84 million unique U.S. viewers in its first 28 days, making it a clear winner among recent releases. Meanwhile, the completion rate, indicating how many viewers finished an entire season, emerges as a crucial factor in Netflix’s assessment of a show’s success. The family sitcom, “The Upshaws,” despite having low viewership, achieved a completion rate of over 75%, leading to its renewal for a fourth season.

On the other hand, “1899” struggled with engagement metrics. Although it attracted 19.6 million unique U.S. viewers in 28 days and made Netflix’s global top 10 list for two weeks, its completion rate remained below 35%, suggesting limited binge-worthiness. Despite passionate fan support, the series was ultimately canceled, underscoring the need for quick viewer engagement.

Netflix faces intense competition in capturing and retaining viewers. The swift pace of releases means that new titles must hook audiences immediately, or they risk being overshadowed other options. For instance, “Cowboy Bebop” was canceled less than a month after its premiere due to lukewarm reception. In contrast, the reality competition series “Squid Game: The Challenge” was renewed within two weeks of its release, thanks to its strong engagement and connection to a popular franchise.

While Netflix’s partial unveiling of viewing metrics offers valuable insights, there are still many factors behind a series’ fate that remain undisclosed. As the streaming giant continues to captivate audiences with its content, the full picture of how success is measured and determined will remain an intriguing puzzle.