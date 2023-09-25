The SEC Escalates Probe Into Wall Street’s Use of Private Messaging Apps

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expanded its investigation into Wall Street’s use of private messaging apps, collecting thousands of staff messages from over a dozen major investment companies, according to sources. The SEC had previously requested that these companies internally review messages related to the use of unapproved messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal. The investigation initially focused on broker dealers, resulting in more than $2 billion in fines. However, the SEC’s probe has now expanded to investment advisers, and the collection of staff messages marks an escalation of the investigation.

The SEC’s request for staff messages on personal devices or applications during the first half of 2021 that discuss business highlights the increased risk for companies and executives involved. Several major investment firms, including Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co, TPG, and Blackstone, have been targeted in the investigation. Executives have handed over their personal phones and other devices to their employers or lawyers to be copied, and messages related to business have been provided to the SEC.

Wall Street’s record-keeping problem regarding staff communications has long been a challenge for compliance departments. The use of personal messaging channels for business discussions puts SEC-regulated employers in violation of record-keeping requirements. The SEC’s focus on off-channel communication stems from JPMorgan Chase’s failure to provide documents in an unrelated probe, which led to a $125 million settlement.

Chair Gary Gensler has defended the SEC’s scrutiny of communications, emphasizing the importance of record-keeping rules in preventing wrongdoing. The SEC is increasingly focusing on issues related to private fund fees and expenses, conflicts of interest, and preferential treatment of investors.

The investigation into Wall Street’s use of private messaging apps is becoming Gensler’s signature enforcement initiative, resulting in settlements with major financial institutions such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley. The probe has generated significant legal fees, with firms hiring numerous lawyers to represent both companies and concerned executives.

While investment advisers initially resisted the SEC’s request for messages, the agency ultimately demanded their handover. The investment advisers argue that their record-keeping requirements are narrower than those of broker-dealers.

In conclusion, the SEC’s investigation into Wall Street’s use of private messaging apps has expanded to include investment advisers, and the collection of staff messages represents an escalation of the probe. Major investment firms have been targeted, and executives have provided their personal devices for review. The SEC’s focus on off-channel communication highlights the importance of record-keeping rules in preventing misconduct.