SEC Expands Probe into Wall Street’s Use of Private Messaging Apps

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has intensified its investigation into the use of private messaging apps Wall Street, collecting thousands of staff messages from major investment companies. Previously, the SEC had asked these companies to internally review messages on apps such as WhatsApp and Signal as part of its investigation into potential breaches of record-keeping rules. The probe, which was initially focused on broker dealers, has resulted in over $2 billion in fines. However, the SEC’s review of staff messages from investment advisers has not been previously reported, signaling an escalation of the investigation.

The SEC has requested messages on personal devices or applications during the first half of 2021 that discuss business. It has targeted a selection of employees, including senior executives from firms such as Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co, TPG, Blackstone, and some hedge funds like Citadel. These executives have provided their personal phones and devices to be copied, and messages discussing business have been handed over to the SEC.

Unlike previous broker-dealer probes, where the SEC reviewed only a sample of messages, the SEC is now reviewing a larger volume of messages itself. At least 16 firms, including Carlyle, Apollo, KKR, TPG, and Blackstone, have disclosed that the SEC is investigating their communications.

Keeping track of staff communications has long been a challenge for compliance departments on Wall Street. The use of personal messaging channels to discuss business puts SEC-regulated employers in violation of record-keeping requirements. The SEC began focusing on this issue after JPMorgan Chase failed to provide relevant documents. The probe has resulted in settlements with multiple major banks and is the centerpiece of SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s Wall Street enforcement initiative. It has also generated significant legal fees for attorneys representing the companies and concerned executives.