SEC Expands Probe into Wall Street’s Use of Private Messaging Apps, Collects Staff Messages from Investment Companies

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is intensifying its investigation into Wall Street’s use of private messaging apps collecting thousands of staff messages from more than a dozen major investment companies. Previously, the SEC had requested that these companies review their own messages in relation to their use of unapproved messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal. The investigation initially focused on broker dealers and resulted in over $2 billion in fines. However, it has now expanded to include investment advisers, and the SEC’s move to review thousands of their staff messages represents an escalation of the probe.

The SEC’s collection of staff messages increases the risk for the companies and executives involved, as it exposes their conduct to SEC scrutiny. As part of the latest phase of the investigation, the SEC has asked investment advisers for messages on personal devices or applications that discuss business during the first half of 2021. The SEC has targeted a selection of employees, including senior executives, from firms such as Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co, TPG, Blackstone, and some hedge funds like Citadel.

In response, executives have provided their personal phones and devices to their employers or lawyers to be copied, and messages pertaining to business have been handed over to the SEC. This differs from the broker-dealer probes, where companies were asked to review staff messages and report the number of messages discussing work to the agency. SEC staff only reviewed a sample of these messages themselves.

The SEC’s investigation comes as it increasingly focuses on issues such as private fund fees and expenses, conflicts of interest, and preferential treatment of investors. The regulator believes that adequate record-keeping is critical in preventing wrongdoing and maintaining transparency in the financial industry.

Keeping track of staff communications has been a challenge for compliance departments on Wall Street. The use of personal messaging channels to discuss business violates record-keeping requirements, as these channels are not surveilled companies. The SEC became particularly concerned about Wall Street’s record-keeping problem when JPMorgan Chase failed to provide relevant documents to the agency during a separate investigation. This led to a settlement in 2021 where the bank agreed to pay the SEC $125 million due to record-keeping lapses.

The investigation into off-channel communications has become SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s signature enforcement initiative. It has targeted major financial institutions such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, resulting in significant fees for attorneys representing both the companies and concerned executives.

Some firms, however, have resisted the SEC’s requests for messages, arguing that their record-keeping requirements are narrower than those of broker-dealers. The Managed Funds Association raised concerns about the SEC’s request, calling it “invasive” and raising privacy issues. The SEC later demanded that investment advisers hand over their messages.

