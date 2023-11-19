New Film Release: Radhika Madan Talks About Her Journey and Upcoming Projects

Actress Radhika Madan’s recent film, “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video,” has been receiving immense love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Radhika opens up about her shooting experience, handling social media trolls, and her journey in the industry so far.

When asked about her reaction upon hearing about the project, Radhika expressed her eagerness to be a part of the story, stating that the script resonated with her and she wanted to contribute to its message. The film explores various layers, including social messages, patriarchy, and suspense, which Radhika found intriguing. She appreciated that the story was left open-ended, allowing the audience to form their own judgments.

Receiving rave responses for her performance, Radhika feels overwhelmed and motivated to work even harder. She shares that portraying different roles and receiving positive feedback fuels her desire to push boundaries and excel as an actor. During the shooting process, Radhika focused on understanding her character’s lisp and emotional turmoil, delving into the impact of her background and the conflict between modern and traditional values.

Radhika also spoke about her bond with co-star Bhagyashree, describing it as warm and familial. As someone who started her career in television and transitioned to web series and films, Radhika valued the freedom that the film industry offered in terms of character exploration and diverse roles.

When it comes to dealing with social media trolls, Radhika admits that she initially felt helpless and wanted to explain her side of the story. However, she has learned not to let online negativity affect her, emphasizing that she knows who she is and that the opinion of trolls doesn’t define her.

Looking ahead, Radhika has an exciting lineup of projects. She mentions being a part of “Rumi Ki Sharfat,” “Sana,” and the remake of “Soorarai Pottru” alongside Akshay Kumar. Notably, she will also be serving as the youngest jury member at the Emmy’s and the Talent International Black Nights Film Festival.

In conclusion, Radhika Madan’s journey in the entertainment industry has been filled with growth and experimentation. With each role, she aims to break stereotypes and expand her repertoire. Her upcoming projects promise to showcase her versatility as an actor. Radhika encourages audiences to watch “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video,” emphasizing its relevance in today’s social media-driven world and the importance of considering what truly matters before passing judgment.

