Netflix Promotes Amy Reinhard to President of Advertising, Jeremi Gorman to Exit

Netflix has made changes to its ad sales team, promoting Amy Reinhard to the position of President of Advertising. This move comes as current ad president, Jeremi Gorman, will be stepping down from her role. Reinhard, who has been with Netflix for nearly seven years, is praised for her leadership and understanding of the entertainment industry, while Gorman is recognized for building Netflix’s ads business from scratch. Peter Naylor will continue in his role as Vice President of Worldwide Ad Sales.

Reinhard previously served as Vice President of Studio Operations at Netflix and played a key role in overseeing physical production, production facilities management, and creative services. Her promotion to President of Advertising reflects Netflix’s commitment to growing its ads business and connecting its shows and movies with audiences and brands globally.

Netflix recently closed its first TV upfront, securing deals with major advertising holding companies and independent agencies. The streaming giant has also doubled its monthly active users to over 10 million ad tier users worldwide.

Sources:

– Adweek