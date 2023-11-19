Meta’s Head of AR Software Departs, Raising Questions About Operating System Progress

Meta, the technology company focused on augmented reality (AR), is facing a significant setback as its Vice President of Engineering and head of augmented reality software, Don Box, has announced his departure. This news has raised concern about the company’s progress in developing a custom operating system for its planned AR glasses.

Although the company spokesperson did not provide details about Box’s future plans, they confirmed that he would be leaving the company for personal reasons. However, the spokesperson reassured that Box’s decision would not impact the product roadmap.

The departure of Box, a seasoned engineer with a wealth of experience in building major technology systems, could prove to be a setback for Meta’s AR glasses project. The operating system is a crucial component of the AR glasses, and Box’s departure might slow down the development process, according to insider sources.

Meta had initially planned to release a first-generation version of its AR glasses next year for internal use and limited developer access. The company’s goal is to eventually launch a consumer version of the AR glasses 2027. However, it remains unclear whether the operating system being developed Box’s team would be included in the first-generation release.

Meta, led CEO Mark Zuckerberg, envisions AR glasses as a groundbreaking device that can provide access to an immersive virtual “metaverse” and replace traditional computing devices. The company’s Reality Labs division, headed CTO Andrew Bosworth, has acknowledged the challenges they face in bringing an AR product to market and emphasized that it will take a few years to overcome these obstacles.

In addition to struggling with the development of custom silicon for their AR/VR products, Meta recently laid off employees in its Reality Labs custom silicon unit. The company’s commitment to building a unified custom operating system for its range of devices became even more apparent when they hired Box in 2021 after the failure of the XROS project.

At Microsoft, Box played a vital role in leading the development of the Xbox One operating system and later oversaw the core operating systems group. His departure from Meta raises questions about the future of the company’s AR software and the progress in developing the custom operating system for their AR glasses.

Overall, this unexpected departure highlights the challenges Meta faces in its journey to bring AR glasses to the market and underscores the importance of a strong team and continued progress in AR software development.

