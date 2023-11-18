Meta’s VP of Engineering Steps Down, Raises Questions on Future of AR Glasses

Meta, the company behind the highly anticipated AR glasses, faces uncertainty as its VP of Engineering, Don Box, announces his departure. Box, who played a crucial role in developing major technology systems, including the Xbox One operating system, has left the company for personal reasons, according to a spokesperson.

While the departure of Box may be seen as a setback, Meta reassures its stakeholders that there will be no change in the product roadmap. However, insiders reveal that the development of a custom operating system for the AR glasses could face challenges without Box’s expertise.

Meta’s ambition to deliver a first-generation of AR glasses next year is still on track, with plans to only release them internally to a select group of developers. The company aims to introduce the AR glasses to consumers in 2027, providing a new way to access the immersive virtual “metaverse” that Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, envisions.

Andrew Bosworth, the head of Meta’s Reality Labs division, recognizes the hurdles that lie ahead. He recently stated that Meta is still facing significant challenges in bringing an AR product to market, with a few more years of development expected.

Alongside the departure of Box, Meta has been grappling with creating custom silicon for its AR/VR products. Last month, the company laid off several employees in its Reality Labs custom silicon unit. These setbacks highlight the complexities involved in the development of cutting-edge AR technology.

Despite these challenges, Meta remains committed to revolutionizing the way we interact with technology replacing laptops and mobile devices with AR glasses. While the departure of Box is notable, Meta’s passionate team continues to push forward, determined to make this futuristic vision a reality.

