Meta to Lay Off Employees in Reality Labs Division

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is set to lay off employees in its Reality Labs division, specifically in the unit responsible for creating custom silicon for the metaverse-oriented project. According to sources familiar with the matter, the layoff is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The affected employees were informed about the impending layoff through a post on Meta’s internal discussion forum, Workplace, on Tuesday. They will receive notification about their employment status early Thursday morning.

This decision Meta reflects a strategic shift in its focus and resources allocation. The company has been actively investing in the metaverse, a virtual reality space where users can interact with each other and digital objects in a virtual world.

Creating custom silicon is an essential part of building the infrastructure and hardware required for the metaverse. The use of custom chips can enhance the performance and efficiency of virtual reality and augmented reality devices, making the user experience more immersive and realistic.

However, it is important to note that Meta’s layoff does not indicate a complete abandonment of its metaverse ambitions. The restructuring may simply be a reallocation of resources to other areas of the company’s metaverse projects.

In recent years, various technology companies, including Meta, have been actively exploring the potential of the metaverse. The concept has gained significant attention and investment due to its potential to revolutionize communication, entertainment, and other aspects of our digital lives.

