Meta Platforms Faces Criticism for Paid Privacy Service in Europe

Meta Platforms’ recent launch of a paid subscription service without ads in Europe has faced backlash from advocacy group NOYB (None Of Your Business). The group filed a complaint with an Austrian regulator, alleging that the service effectively charges users for privacy.

Last month, Meta introduced the ad-free service for its platforms, Facebook and Instagram, as a means to comply with EU regulations that require users to have the choice to opt out of data collection for targeted advertising. The subscription service is priced at 9.99 euros ($10.90) per month for web users and 12.99 euros for iOS and Android users.

NOYB, founded privacy activist Max Schrems, challenges Meta’s interpretation of consent. The group argues that EU law mandates that consent must be freely given users, whereas Meta’s subscription model imposes a “privacy fee” of up to 250 euros per year for those who wish to exercise their data protection rights.

In addition to disputing the concept of consent, NOYB also criticizes the pricing of the service. The group highlights that industry figures suggest only 3 percent of people are willing to be tracked, while over 99 percent do not exercise their choice due to the “privacy fee” imposed Meta. NOYB warns that if Meta is allowed to continue such practices, other competitors may follow suit.

Comparatively, popular subscription services like Netflix, YouTube Premium, and Spotify offer their ad-free plans at lower prices. Netflix charges 7.99 euros for its basic subscription, YouTube Premium costs about 12 euros, and Spotify’s Premium service is priced at around 11 euros.

NOYB has a history of filing complaints against major tech companies, including Alphabet (Google) and Meta, over privacy violations. They are urging the Austrian Data Protection Authority to take action and impose fines, as well as calling for an expedited process to halt Meta’s practices. Given that Meta’s European headquarters are in Ireland, the complaint is expected to be forwarded to the Irish data protection watchdog.

In conclusion, Meta Platforms’ paid subscription service in Europe has come under scrutiny from NOYB, which has filed a complaint alleging a violation of user consent and criticizing the associated costs. This controversy highlights the ongoing debate surrounding privacy in the digital age and the conflicting approaches taken companies and advocacy groups.