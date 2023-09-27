Meta Platforms Executive Overseeing AI Chip Development to Depart

An executive at Meta Platforms, Alexis Black Bjorlin, responsible for the development of the company’s own artificial intelligence (AI) chips, will be leaving her position at the end of the month, according to insiders. Bjorlin, who previously worked at chip companies Broadcom and Intel, led a team focused on designing a custom chip to handle various AI tasks as part of Meta’s effort to revamp its data centers for a future dominated chatbots and image generators. While she is leaving her role, Bjorlin will remain with the company.

Yee Jiun Song, Meta’s Vice President of Engineering, will assume Bjorlin’s responsibilities, and the company will continue its pursuit of developing its own AI hardware, according to sources. Meta aims to create virtual assistants with distinctive personalities as a key feature of its “metaverse” vision. To support these capabilities and more, the company is working on upgrading its data centers and building powerful supercomputers utilizing Nvidia chips.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Meta was developing its own custom chips to not only control costs but also establish its own path independent of commercial chip providers. Although some initial AI chip efforts were slower than anticipated, leading to their abandonment, Meta is now focusing on a new chip that can handle various types of AI work.

Further details on Meta’s plans, including its mix-reality headsets, are expected to be unveiled on Tuesday. It is evident that Meta is actively investing in AI technology and hardware to shape the future of its platform and bolster its presence in the metaverse.

Sources:

– Reuters