Meta Platforms Executive to Leave as Company Continues AI Chip Development

According to sources familiar with the matter, Alexis Black Bjorlin, the vice president of infrastructure at Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook), is set to leave her position at the end of this month. Black Bjorlin, a seasoned executive with experience at chip companies Broadcom and Intel, led a team tasked with designing a custom chip for artificial intelligence (AI) work as part of Meta’s efforts to revamp its data centers for the age of chatbots and image generators.

However, it is important to note that Black Bjorlin will not immediately leave the company. Yee Jiun Song, Meta’s vice president of engineering, will take over her role, and the company will continue its pursuit of developing its own AI hardware. It is evident that Meta has a strong focus on AI, especially considering its plans to unveil new details about its mix-reality headsets, which will provide a gateway into the “metaverse” they envision.

Meta’s vision for the metaverse includes the presence of virtual assistants with distinct personalities, and thus, the company is investing in reworking its data centers and building powerful supercomputers powered chips from Nvidia. However, it is worth noting that Meta is also working on its own custom chips, aiming to have better control over costs and explore new paths independently from commercial chip providers. While the development of the company’s initial AI chips faced some challenges, Meta remains committed to creating a chip that can handle all types of AI work.

In conclusion, as Meta Platforms undergoes important transformations, it is clear that AI development is a vital component of its strategy. With the departure of Alexis Black Bjorlin, the responsibility for guiding the company’s AI chip development falls to Yee Jiun Song. Meta’s commitment to creating its own hardware reflects its desire for autonomy and innovation in the rapidly evolving field of AI.

Sources:

– Reuters: “Meta Platforms Executive overseeing AI chip development to leave – sources”

– Reuters: “Meta Platforms Executive overseeing AI chip development to leave – sources”