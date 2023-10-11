Madhura Naik Speaks Out About Threats and Harassment After Tragic Loss in Israel War

Actress Madhura Naik recently shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account about the brutal loss of her sister and brother-in-law in the Israel war. Along with the tragic incident, Madhura also revealed the threats and harassment that her family and she have been facing. The actress opened up exclusively to ETimes TV about the difficult situation they are currently experiencing.

Speaking about the threats, Madhura expressed her fear and concern, stating that her family has been receiving threatening messages, and she herself has been subjected to communal hate on social media due to the incident. She emphasized that this is an extremely challenging time for her family, having suffered such a profound loss.

Madhura further shared her worries about the safety of her family, emphasizing the need for prayers and support. She expressed her deep concern and urged everyone to stand together during this trying period.

In an earlier Instagram post, Madhura conveyed the tragedy that befell her family. She highlighted the loss of her cousin and her husband in a brutal and senseless act, leaving behind two young children. She described the grief and emotions they are currently facing as indescribable.

Madhura also drew attention to the ongoing pain being experienced in Israel. She expressed how the country and its people are suffering, with violence and destruction affecting innocent women, children, the elderly, and the vulnerable members of society.

Reflecting on her own experience, Madhura revealed how she became the target of pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda after sharing a photo of her sister and her family. She expressed her shock and dismay at the deep extent of the hatred and discrimination she faced simply for being Jewish.

ETimes TV sends heartfelt prayers to Madhura Naik and her family during this difficult time. We hope that they find safety and strength to overcome this tragedy.

