Life After “The Ultimatum”: Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye on Parenthood and Relationship

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye, the couple who appeared on the Netflix series “The Ultimatum,” opened up about their life after the show and their experiences as new parents. Horne had issued an ultimatum to Okoye on the show, wanting to get married after two years of dating. They joined the series to see if meeting other people would change their feelings towards each other or if they would find someone else.

However, their journey on the show was cut short when Horne discovered she was pregnant. They decided to leave the show and focus on their relationship and the upcoming arrival of their baby. They returned briefly for the reunion to explain their departure and to confirm the birth of their son, Mason.

Months later, Horne and Okoye spoke with ESSENCE, expressing their joy and contentment as new parents. They revealed that they had taken the time after leaving the show to strengthen their relationship and prepare for their baby without the distractions and stress of the program.

In therapy, they learned the importance of communication and trust in a relationship. They also sought individual counseling to work on themselves. While Horne still desires marriage, their priority is to ensure their relationship is strong and lasting before taking that step.

Despite the challenges of parenthood, the couple claims that late nights and diaper changes have actually brought them closer. They both actively participate in caring for their son, with Okoye even organizing regular date nights for them. They have let go of traditional gender roles and focus on sharing the responsibilities of raising a child.

Horne and Okoye continue to grow together and work towards their future as a married couple. They are grateful for their experience on “The Ultimatum” but are now focused on building a solid foundation for their family.

Source: ESSENCE