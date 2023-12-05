Jordan North Debunks I’m a Celebrity Show Myth

In a recent interview, former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Jordan North revealed the truth about a long-standing misconception surrounding the show. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, the BBC Radio 1 DJ explained that viewers often assume the campmates had access to heaters during their time in the castle, when in fact they were left to brave the harsh winter temperatures.

“There was this whole rumor or myth that we were in there with heaters and stuff,” North clarified. “No we weren’t, you could see we were all hunched up and freezing.” He went on to describe the challenging conditions he and his fellow campmates faced, emphasizing that they had a tougher experience than those in the current Australian jungle setting.

Moreover, North expressed his belief that the castle camp was more difficult due to the additional downtime between trials. While the current contestants can enjoy moments of relaxation and sunbathing, he explained, those in the castle were constantly dealing with the cold.

Despite the challenges, North admitted that his time on I’m a Celebrity still holds a special place in his heart. He reminisced about finishing as the runner-up on the 2020 series, behind jungle queen Giovanna Fletcher.

North also shared that he continues to be a dedicated viewer of the show, as it has become a beloved part of British culture. He compared its significance to that of Wimbledon, highlighting the enduring popularity and widespread participation in both events.

As the latest series of I’m a Celebrity airs on ITV, audiences can enjoy the adventures and trials of the new contestants while appreciating the truth behind the castle myth, as explained North himself.