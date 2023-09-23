Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Censored Bolsonaro Administration: A Case of Freedom of Speech Violation

In March 2022, the Jair Bolsonaro administration in Brazil ordered major streaming platforms, including Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime, to remove the film “Como se Tornar o Pior Aluno da Escola” (How to Become a School’s Worst Student). The movie, a comedy starring talk show host Danilo Gentili, faced censorship due to its content.

The decision the Justice Ministry to censor the film sparked outrage among freedom of speech advocates. The Brazilian Press Association (ABI) took legal action against the federal government, leading to the lifting of the gag order. However, the Bolsonaro administration refused to release the legal opinions that supported the censorship decision, despite requests made under Brazil’s access to information laws.

The film, which received positive reviews from conservative politicians upon its theatrical release in 2017, features Mr. Gentili, who gained fame as a reporter on the now-defunct weekly TV program CQC. Known for his “politically incorrect” statements, Gentili quickly gained popularity. In early 2019, he even hosted then-President Bolsonaro on his talk show.

The censorship of “Como se Tornar o Pior Aluno da Escola” raises concerns about the infringement of freedom of speech the Bolsonaro administration. It highlights the power of government influence over media and the potential suppression of artistic expression. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting freedom of speech and maintaining open dialogue in a democratic society.

Source:

– The Brazilian Report