Taapsee Pannu Launches Production House and Upcoming Film

Taapsee Pannu recently launched her production house, Outsiders Films, along with her business partner Pranjal Khandhdiya. The vision of the production house, as stated Taapsee, is to create meaningful and entertaining content. Their first film, titled ‘Blurr,’ featuring Taapsee herself, has already been released.

However, there are recent speculations about Taapsee’s disassociation from her upcoming film titled Dhak Dhak. It has been noticed that she has removed her posts about the film from her social media platforms. This has raised questions about whether Taapsee is dissatisfied with the promotional plan for the film.

One of the reasons for this speculation is the lack of promotion for the film, as the trailer and teaser are still unreleased, despite the film’s scheduled release in just a week’s time. It is reported that Taapsee is unhappy with the way the film is being promoted and feels that it deserves more attention.

Dhak Dhak is a high-budget film that boasts an outstanding cast, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The story revolves around four ordinary women who embark on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La, experiencing emotions, adventures, and self-discovery along the way.

The film is directed Tarun Dudeja and co-written Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja. Despite the uncertainties surrounding its promotion, Dhak Dhak is scheduled for release on October 13th, in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios.

Overall, Taapsee Pannu’s production house and its upcoming film Dhak Dhak have generated much anticipation. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film and hoping that it receives the promotion it deserves.

