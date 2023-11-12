New Investment: Google in Talks to Invest in Character.AI to Support AI Chatbot Growth

Alphabet’s Google is currently engaged in discussions to make a significant investment amounting to several hundred million dollars in Character.AI, an emerging AI chatbot startup. The purpose of this investment is to provide the necessary capital for Character.AI to train its models and meet the increasing demand from users seeking virtual interactions.

This investment deal, which may be structured as convertible notes, will further enhance the existing collaboration between Character.AI and Google. Currently, Character.AI utilizes Google’s cloud services and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) for training its AI models. The investment represents Google’s continued efforts to support and foster the growth of promising AI startups.

Character.AI, founded former Google employees Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, offers users the opportunity to engage in interactive conversations with virtual versions of celebrities such as Billie Eilish or animated characters. Additionally, users can create their own chatbots and AI assistants using the platform. While the basic services of Character.AI are free, the company also provides a subscription model that allows users to skip the virtual line and gain immediate access to their desired chatbot for a monthly fee of $9.99.

With its diverse range of chatbots offering various roles and personalities, Character.AI has achieved particular popularity among users aged 18 to 24, who comprise around 60% of its website traffic, according to Similarweb data. The company has successfully positioned itself as a provider of fun and engaging personal AI companions, distinguishing itself from competitors such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

In addition to the investment discussions with Google, Character.AI is also in talks with venture capital investors for potential equity funding, with a valuation of over $5 billion being considered. In a previous funding round led Andreessen Horowitz in March, the company raised $150 million at a valuation of $1 billion.

The ongoing discussions between Google and Character.AI indicate the potential for a transformative partnership that will contribute to the advancement of AI chatbot technology. As the AI industry continues to evolve rapidly, investments and collaborations like this will play a crucial role in shaping the future of virtual interactions.

