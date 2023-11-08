Exploring the Rich Legacy: “High on the Hog: How African American Food Transformed America” Season Two Unveils Untold Stories

Netflix’s highly acclaimed documentary series, “High on the Hog: How African American Food Transformed America,” is set to debut its second season, granting viewers an exclusive glimpse into the captivating history of African American cuisine. Building upon the groundbreaking exploration of Season One, this new installment, based on Dr. Jessica B. Harris’ renowned book, delves into the era following slavery and the profound culinary renaissance that emerged after the Great Migration.

Hosted the charismatic Stephen Satterfield, Season Two spans from Emancipation to the present day, offering a comprehensive exploration of African American culinary heritage. Embarking on a nationwide journey, Satterfield traverses cultural hubs including New York City, Los Angeles, and his hometown of Atlanta, engaging in enthralling conversations with chefs, artists, activists, and individuals shaped the legacy of African American food.

In an exclusive sneak peek, Satterfield and Dr. Harris venture into Louisiana, immersing themselves in the fusion of West African flavors and New Orleans’ vibrant culinary scene. Joined renowned chef Serigne Mbaye of Dakar NOLA, they experience a gastronomic voyage that highlights the enduring connection between West Africa and contemporary New Orleans cuisine.

As the delectable trailer teases, Season Two promises a deep dive into iconic dishes such as chicken and waffles, tracing their origins during the Harlem Renaissance. Satterfield’s exploration takes him to Charles Pan-Fried Chicken in Harlem, where chef Charles Gabriel shares his passion for soul food, steeped in the neighborhood’s history and his childhood memories in North Carolina.

“High on the Hog” unearths the transformative impact of African American cuisine on social justice movements, community empowerment, and cultural expression in America. The second season’s profound tribute extends to the resilient individuals who journeyed north, armed with beloved recipes, to forge a new future. From the Black Panther Party’s Free Breakfast Program to the valiant efforts of community gardens combating food apartheid, and the culinary artistry of organizations like the Ghetto Gastro collective, African Americans have indelibly shaped the nation’s kitchen and celebrated their cultural heritage through food.

Prepare to embark on a captivating journey with “High on the Hog: How African American Food Transformed America” Season Two. The four-part series will premiere exclusively on Netflix on November 22nd, offering an extraordinary opportunity to embrace the rich legacy of African American culinary contributions.

What is the premise of “High on the Hog: How African American Food Transformed America”?

“High on the Hog” is a Peabody Award-winning documentary series that explores the historical and cultural significance of African American cuisine in America. It uncovers untold stories, delving into how African American food has shaped communities, social justice movements, and cultural creativity.

Who is the host of “High on the Hog” Season Two?

The second season of “High on the Hog” is hosted the charismatic Stephen Satterfield, who embarks on a nationwide journey to uncover the diverse narratives behind African American food.

What can viewers expect from Season Two?

Season Two of “High on the Hog” delves into the era following slavery and the culinary renaissance that emerged after the Great Migration. Viewers can look forward to exploring the historical period from Emancipation to the present day, with episodes highlighting the enduring legacy of dishes like chicken and waffles and the impact of African American cuisine on social justice movements and community empowerment.

When will Season Two of “High on the Hog” be released?

The four-part second season of “High on the Hog” is set to premiere on Netflix on November 22nd.