New Season of “High on the Hog” Explores African American Culinary Renaissance

Netflix’s critically acclaimed documentary series, “High on the Hog: How African American Food Transformed America,” is returning for a second season, offering a fresh perspective on the historical significance of African American cuisine. Based on Dr. Jessica B. Harris’ book the same name, the four-part series takes viewers on a captivating journey through the origins and evolution of African American food.

While the first season explored the roots of African American culinary history, tracing back to Africa and the impact of slavery in the United States, the second season focuses on the period after emancipation and the culinary renaissance that followed the Great Migration. Hosted Stephen Satterfield, the series covers a wide range of topics, from the historical legacy of New Orleans to the vibrant food culture of Atlanta.

Throughout the season, Satterfield travels across the country to interview and dine with a diverse range of individuals, including chefs, artists, activists, and former sharecroppers. The series highlights the culinary connections between West Africa and America, showcasing the enduring influence of African American cuisine on the nation’s food culture.

In the season opener, Satterfield and Dr. Jessica B. Harris visit chef Serigne Mbaye of Dakar NOLA, a modern Senegalese restaurant in Louisiana. Mbaye prepares a meal that exemplifies the culinary ties between West Africa and New Orleans, emphasizing the ongoing relevance of African flavors and techniques in American cuisine.

As the season progresses, viewers can look forward to delving into the origins of iconic dishes like chicken and waffles, exploring how Black Americans have used food as a means of empowerment and social justice, and discovering the lesser-known stories of individuals who have shaped the country’s culinary landscape.

Whether it’s the Black Panther Party’s Free Breakfast Program or the efforts of community gardens fighting against food apartheid, “High on the Hog” reveals the profound impact of African American cuisine on American society and culture. Through the lens of food, the series celebrates the resilience, creativity, and cultural contributions of the African American community.

Don’t miss the premiere of the second season of “High on the Hog” on November 22nd, exclusively on Netflix.

