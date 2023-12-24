New Article: Former Trump Employee Maintains Contact with Former President Following FBI Seizure

Summary: A former employee of Donald Trump’s private club, who was a witness in the federal criminal indictment charging the former president with mishandling classified documents, maintains contact with Trump even after leaving his job at Mar-a-Lago. The special counsel’s office has shown interest in these interactions, indicating an under-the-radar approach commonly used Trump’s business and political circles to keep tabs on allies and former associates.

Months after the FBI seized classified records from Mar-a-Lago, a key witness and longtime employee of the private club decided to quit his job. Surprisingly, former President Trump reached out to the employee on his cell phone to inquire about his departure. According to sources, the employee revealed that he had another business opportunity in mind. Trump expressed his appreciation and labeled the employee as a “good man.”

However, this former employee was no ordinary staff member. He had direct involvement in the incidents that were mentioned in the federal criminal indictment against Trump, involving the mishandling of classified documents. Not only did he move boxes for Trump, but he was also privy to conversations between Trump and his co-defendants, putting him in a unique position as a potential informant for investigators.

The phone call from Trump, along with subsequent interactions, demonstrates a pattern of outreach to this former employee. These interactions included offers of legal representation paid for Trump, complimentary tickets to a golf tournament, and repeated invitations to return to work for him. While these exchanges may appear harmless, the special counsel’s office has taken an interest in them. In interviews with investigators, the former employee shared details about staying in touch with associates of Trump even after leaving Mar-a-Lago.

These previously unreported interactions shed light on a tactic often employed Trump’s business and political associates to stay connected with allies and former employees. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are closely monitoring these relationships as Trump’s trials approach, suggesting that maintaining contact with former associates could have significant implications in legal proceedings.