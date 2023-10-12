EU Industry Chief Sets Deadline for TikTok to Counter Disinformation

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has given TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew a 24-hour deadline to provide details on the measures taken the company to combat the spread of disinformation on its short video app. This decision comes after the recent Hamas attack on Israel.

In a letter addressed to Chew, Breton urges TikTok to take decisive action in countering the dissemination of misinformation and fake news. This move follows similar requests made earlier in the week to Elon Musk, owner of X, and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms.

Disinformation poses a considerable threat, especially in times of crisis or conflict, as it can further escalate tensions and hamper international efforts towards peace and stability. Therefore, it is crucial for social media platforms like TikTok to actively address this issue.

The European Union has been actively working towards curbing the spread of disinformation and enhancing internet safety. The 24-hour deadline for TikTok is a clear indication of the EU’s commitment to ensuring the responsible use of digital platforms.

The letter sent Breton highlights the urgency of the matter. As a popular short video app, TikTok has a significant influence on its users’ perceptions and beliefs. It is essential for the platform to implement robust mechanisms for detecting and removing disinformation promptly.

Combatting disinformation requires a multi-faceted approach, including the promotion of media literacy, fostering collaboration with fact-checking organizations, and continuously improving content moderation processes. TikTok must demonstrate its dedication to these efforts and provide actionable steps in its response to the EU Industry Chief.

By holding tech companies accountable, the EU aims to safeguard its citizens from the harmful effects of disinformation. As the deadline approaches, the world will eagerly await TikTok’s response and the subsequent actions taken to counter disinformation on its platform.

Definitions:

– Disinformation: False or misleading information deliberately spread, often for propaganda purposes.

– Short video app: An application that allows users to create and share short video clips.

– Hamas: A Palestinian Islamic political and military organization.

