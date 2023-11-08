EU Asks YouTube and TikTok to Demonstrate Compliance with New Online Content Rules

The European Union’s industry chief, Thierry Breton, is set to formally request information from Google’s YouTube and TikTok about their adherence to the new EU online content rules designed to protect children, according to sources close to the matter. Breton will issue the request on Friday, with expectations for a prompt response from the companies.
The new regulations, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), require major technology firms to take additional measures to combat harmful and illegal content online, particularly content that targets underage users. In addition, the DSA mandates that these firms enhance transparency regarding their algorithmic processes, bots, and targeted advertising practices that amplify certain types of content. The legislation also seeks to address the issue of illegal, unsafe, or counterfeit products being sold on these platforms.
While the specifics of Breton’s request remain confidential, it is expected that YouTube and TikTok will be required to provide detailed information and evidence regarding their compliance with the DSA. This may include sharing data on their content moderation policies, measures implemented to ensure the safety of minors, transparency initiatives, and efforts made to combat the spread of illegal and harmful content on their platforms.
The European Union’s goal is to ensure a safer online environment for children and promote responsible digital practices major tech companies. By requesting this information, authorities can better assess the extent to which YouTube and TikTok are abiding the new regulations and take appropriate actions if necessary.
Overall, the request for compliance information marks a significant milestone in the EU’s efforts to enforce stricter guidelines on Big Tech companies. As digital platforms play an increasingly prominent role in the lives of young users, it is imperative to create a secure online space that prioritizes the well-being of minors.
