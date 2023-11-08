EU Demands YouTube and TikTok to Comply with Stricter Content Regulations

EU industry chief Thierry Breton is set to request information from YouTube and TikTok regarding their compliance with the new European Union (EU) online content rules aimed at protecting children, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The request will be sent to both platforms on Friday, as part of the Digital Services Act (DSA) implemented the EU.

The DSA requires tech giants like YouTube and TikTok to take stronger measures against harmful and illicit online content, particularly content that targets minors. It also obligates these companies to be more transparent about their algorithmic processes, the use of bots, and the dissemination of targeted advertisements that amplify certain content. Moreover, the DSA aims to promote a safer online marketplace urging platforms to combat the sale of illegal, unsafe, or counterfeit products.

By requesting this information, the EU seeks to ensure that YouTube and TikTok adhere to the guidelines set forth the DSA, thus prioritizing the safety and well-being of children while using these platforms. The EU’s efforts to hold tech companies accountable for their content and operations aim to create a more secure online environment for users of all ages.