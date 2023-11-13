Comedian Eric Omondi Opens Up About the Emotional Toll of Philanthropy

Comedian Eric Omondi, widely known as the self-proclaimed President of Comedy in Kenya, has been making significant efforts to assist fellow Kenyans in need. However, he has recently revealed the mental health challenges that come with his philanthropic endeavors.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Omondi expressed the toll his charitable work has taken on his mental well-being, disclosing his consideration of therapy sessions for support. The overwhelming number of messages he receives from people seeking help on various issues has had a profound impact on his mental health. Omondi disclosed that he often receives distressing messages, including graphic images, which ultimately traumatize him and affect his mental state to the point of experiencing nightmares.

One particularly emotional case that Omondi highlighted was a person who had been in the mortuary for five years. Describing it as emotionally challenging, he expressed his desire to spare fellow Kenyans from such painful experiences. Omondi’s mother recognizes the toll this work has taken on him and checks on him daily, advising him to seek therapy to navigate the emotional challenges he faces.

Despite these mental health challenges, Omondi remains dedicated to his mission. He continues to leverage his platform to raise funds and support those in need, from disabled mothers harassed authorities to grieving mothers unable to bury their children. One remarkable example of Kenyans coming together was when they contributed over 1.5 million to alleviate the financial burden of a grieving family.

Omondi plans to pursue therapy to address the emotional toll of his philanthropic efforts. However, he emphasizes that he will continue serving Kenyans and using his platform to give back to the people who have supported him throughout his comedy career.

