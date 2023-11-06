New Study Finds Restriction on Data Access Impedes Research on X

Researchers studying social media have encountered significant obstacles in their ability to gather data and conduct studies on X. According to a recent survey conducted the Coalition for Independent Technology Research, over 100 studies have been canceled, suspended, or altered due to restrictions imposed Elon Musk, the owner of X. These restrictions have limited the researchers’ access to critical data, hindering efforts to understand the origin and dissemination of false information during real-time events.

One of the primary methods affected Musk’s actions is an application programming interface (API) that provided researchers with access to data about 10 million tweets per month. However, in February, X announced that it would be ending free academic access to this API, significantly impeding researchers’ ability to collect and analyze data.

The survey of 167 academic and civil society researchers further revealed that a majority of respondents fear legal action from X over their findings or use of data. This concern arises from X’s previous lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) for publishing critical reports about the platform’s content moderation.

These challenges have led to the cancellation, suspension, or alteration of numerous research projects. Examples include studies on hate speech, child safety, and the impact of disinformation. The reduced ability to study X not only hampers academic research but also leaves users more vulnerable to hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation.

The European Union is currently investigating X’s handling of disinformation, which aligns with the focus of many stalled or canceled independent research studies. These investigations highlight the potential regulatory threat that X faces, with potential fines of up to 6% of global revenue for any violations.

As researchers face these obstacles, they have been left with limited options for studying X. In some cases, manual analysis of posts is the only alternative. Other social media platforms, such as TikTok and Meta Platforms, offer limited opportunities for research due to restrictive terms and conditions.

Overall, the restrictions imposed Elon Musk on data access for research purposes have significantly hindered the study of X and its impact on society. Addressing these challenges is crucial for fostering a better understanding of the platform and developing effective strategies to combat misinformation and hate speech.

