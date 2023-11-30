Diva Cheddar Gorgeous Takes on Celebrity Mastermind

The dazzling and brainy drag queen, Cheddar Gorgeous, is once again gracing our screens, but this time it’s not just about beauty. After an impressive run on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Cheddar will be testing their knowledge on the iconic BBC quiz show, Celebrity Mastermind.

Cheddar will be joining other celebrity guests, including Jayde Adams from Strictly Come Dancing, Danny O’Carroll from Mrs Brown’s Boys, and Brendan Sheerin from Coach Trip. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Cheddar expressed their excitement about their appearance on the show, describing it as a “nice cerebral activity” infused with fun and campiness.

Mastermind offers a unique blend of entertainment and education, leaving participants and viewers alike feeling entertained and enlightened. While Cheddar remained tight-lipped about their chosen specialist subject, fans can tune in on Friday, December 1, to discover the topic that will put their knowledge to the test.

Cheddar Gorgeous is no stranger to the world of academia, as they proudly hold a PhD in Anthropology from the University of Manchester. They made history as the first contestant on Drag Race UK with a doctorate. This brilliant queen has shattered stereotypes and proven that intelligence and beauty can coexist harmoniously.

Don’t miss Cheddar as they dazzle us with their wit and knowledge on Celebrity Mastermind, airing Fridays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. And if you’re looking to show your support for this fabulous queen, check out their range of merchandise and Christmas gifts available now.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch Celebrity Mastermind?

A: Celebrity Mastermind airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Q: What is Cheddar Gorgeous’ academic background?

A: Cheddar Gorgeous holds a PhD in Anthropology from the University of Manchester.

Q: When did Cheddar Gorgeous appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

A: Cheddar Gorgeous competed on season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.