A Fresh Take on Lil Maina’s Artistic Philosophy

Kenyan artist Lil Maina is making waves in the music industry with his unique approach to creating music. In a recent interview with Nairobi News, he shared an exclusive insight into his artistic philosophy, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and organic creation.

While TikTok trends dominate the charts and heavily influence the music landscape, Lil Maina takes a different stance. He believes that music should come from a place of genuine inspiration and creativity, rather than being tailor-made for viral fame. The artist passionately expressed, “I wouldn’t encourage anyone to make music for TikTok trends because music is natural. It’s meant to happen without the pressure of ‘I want it to trend.'”

For Lil Maina, the heart and soul of music lies in its authenticity. He advocates for artists to focus on their craft and let their creativity drive the composition, rather than strategically tailoring songs to fit the criteria of what might become a TikTok sensation. According to him, the creative process should unfold naturally, free from the burden of conforming to fleeting trends.

While Lil Maina acknowledges the allure of achieving viral success on TikTok, he urges aspiring musicians to prioritize the purity of their creative vision. He believes that if something hits in the end, it’s a bonus, but the journey of creating music should always be natural.

In February 2022, Lil Maina made a promise to himself that he would quit the music industry when one of his songs topped the charts in the country. True to his word, his single ‘Kishash’ achieved that milestone, leading him to temporarily halt the production of new music. Although he expressed this sentiment in previous interviews, Lil Maina’s fans remain hopeful that he will once again grace the music scene with his talent and unique perspective.

Overall, Lil Maina’s artistic philosophy serves as a reminder that music is a powerful form of expression that should be driven authenticity and creativity. While TikTok trends may come and go, genuine artistry will always resonate with audiences and stand the test of time.

