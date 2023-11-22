Comedian 2Mbili Urges Celebrities to Support Ailing Gospel Musician

Comedian 2Mbili is making a heartfelt plea to fellow celebrities, particularly artists, to show their support for gospel musician Alpha Mwana Mtule, who has been hospitalized for almost a month and is facing mounting medical bills. Despite Mtule reaching out to some artists for help, his calls have gone unanswered. Only a few celebrities, like Guardian Angel and David Wonder, have visited him at Kenyatta National Hospital, where he is reportedly battling the effects of poisoning.

Expressing his concern on Instagram, 2Mbili called attention to the lack of support and urged his followers to contribute to Mtule’s medical expenses donating to his phone number. He also singled out comedian Eric Omondi, who has been actively fundraising for various causes, and urged him to prioritize a visit to Mtule. According to 2Mbili, Mtule had reached out to Eric, who promised to visit but has yet to do so.

In response to questions about why he hasn’t mobilized support through his channel, 2Mbili admitted that some people don’t take him seriously. Nevertheless, he remains determined to personally reach out to those who can assist and urged Eric Omondi to leverage his influence in rallying support from Kenyans.

It is important for the celebrity community to come together in times of need, and this situation highlights the significant role they can play in supporting their colleagues. Their support and presence can provide much-needed encouragement and help ease the financial burden on artists like Mtule, who are facing serious health challenges.

Source: Nairobi News (URL)