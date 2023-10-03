Exclusion from WhatsApp Work Groups Ruled as Discrimination

An employment judge has made a significant ruling that excluding workmates from WhatsApp groups can be considered as a form of discrimination. Judge Sarah George came to this conclusion as she awarded a plumber, Mark Brosnan, over £130,000 in compensation for being excluded from work-related chats while he was on sick leave.

Brosnan, who sustained a back injury, was absent from work during the time the WhatsApp groups were being used to share crucial health and safety information. However, the judge found that Brosnan’s employers should not have assumed that he did not want to be involved in work matters while he was recovering. The judge further stated that the company failed to provide evidence that not including Brosnan was a reasonable means of achieving a lawful objective.

The case involved Coalo, a company owned Hounslow council in West London. Brosnan claimed that the company did not provide adequate assistance to prevent his injury from recurring, which it did in 2020. He ultimately resigned from his position in 2021 and subsequently won his claim for discrimination, victimisation, and unfair dismissal.

The Watford tribunal awarded Brosnan a total of £134,411, including £15,000 for injury to his feelings. This judgment sends a clear message that excluding employees from work-related communication channels can constitute discrimination, even if the individuals are on sick leave.

Discrimination in the workplace can have detrimental effects on employees’ well-being and overall job satisfaction. It is important for employers to foster inclusive environments where all employees feel valued and included in important discussions and communications. This ruling emphasizes the need for companies to reconsider their practices regarding digital communication platforms and ensure that exclusion is not used as a form of discrimination.

