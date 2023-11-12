Disney May Create an Animated Film Featuring an Irish Princess

Despite drawing inspiration from German, French, and Scottish folklore tales for their “princess” movies, Disney is considering the possibility of creating a film centered around an Irish princess. Jennifer Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation, hinted at the idea during an interview. She disclosed that if U2 and Mary Black were involved in the project, it would be even more appealing. While Lee is enthusiastic about the idea, she mentioned that currently, the priority is to focus on the production of Frozen III, among other plans.

Lee has been a trailblazer in the animation industry, which was traditionally male-dominated. She emphasized the need to provide opportunities for new voices to flourish while equipping them with the necessary skills and tools. Lee believes in nurturing talent and making room for the next generation in the animation industry.

In the latest Disney release, Wish, audiences will witness the portrayal of a classic male villain. Lee explained that while it wasn’t suitable for Frozen II, the creative team had always wanted to explore this archetype. They aim to delve into the motivations and the journey of the villain, presenting a multidimensional character with complex choices. Lee expressed her excitement about engaging the audience in a dialogue about the character and challenging the notion that no one is solely a villain in their own story.

For Lee, Disney holds a special place in her heart; it evokes cherished childhood memories and serves as a source of inspiration. She believes that Disney belongs to everyone, no matter their background or experiences.

As for a future movie featuring an Irish princess, fans will have to wait, as Frozen III takes precedence in Lee’s agenda. Nonetheless, the possibility of an animated film centered around an Irish princess offers a glimpse of the creative potential behind Disney’s future productions.