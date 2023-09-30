Texas A&M Quarterback Conner Weigman’s 2023 Season Cut Short Due to Foot Injury

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman’s promising 2023 season came to an unfortunate end after it was revealed that his initially minor ankle injury was actually a broken bone in his foot. The injury will sideline him for approximately four months, delaying his chance to further showcase his talent and potential until 2024.

Although Weigman’s absence is a setback for the team, the young quarterback remains positive and determined. Taking to Instagram, he expressed his gratitude for the support and prayers he has received from his fans and the Texas A&M community. Weigman also pledged his support to his teammates for the remainder of the season, emphasizing that he will be their biggest cheerleader while focusing on his rehabilitation.

While it remains uncertain whether Weigman will be on the sideline during his recovery, it is clear that his teammates have dedicated this season to him. The Texas A&M football program now turns to veteran southpaw Max Johnson, who brings a wealth of experience to the quarterback position. Johnson will make his first start of the 2023 season as the Aggies face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium.

It is unfortunate that Texas A&M has experienced a series of quarterback injuries over the years. However, it is Weigman’s resilience and unwavering work ethic that provide comfort to Aggies fans, knowing that he will come back stronger and better than ever in 2024.

