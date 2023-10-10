Excessive Use of Smartphone and Social Media Linked to ADHD Symptoms in Adults

A recent study conducted researchers at the University of Bournemouth has found a connection between excessive smartphone and social media use and symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults. The study involved surveying 150 adults who had never been diagnosed with ADHD, assessing their social media usage, smartphone dependence, and general internet use. Participants were also asked to report any ADHD symptoms they experienced.

The findings of the study revealed that adults displaying signs of ADHD were more likely to exhibit technology addiction. Those who showed symptoms of inattention and hyperactivity were also prone to addiction problems related to social media and smartphone usage. Surprisingly, inattention was the only symptom that could predict the development of internet addiction.

ADHD affects approximately 2.6 million people in the UK, according to ADHD UK Charity. It is believed to be caused a combination of environmental and genetic factors. Social media addiction has previously been associated with health issues such as eye strain, anger, and sleep disturbance.

The study’s results highlight the importance of understanding how different types of technology addictions can impact individuals differently. This knowledge can assist healthcare professionals in developing preventative strategies and treatment plans for various addictions. It is essential to recognize that individuals without a formal diagnosis of ADHD may still experience symptoms of the condition and potentially be susceptible to technology addiction in the future.

In recent years, the average time spent on mobile phones has significantly increased. A 2020 study conducted app monitoring firm App Annie reported that people now spend an average of 4.8 hours per day on their mobile phones, a 30% increase from the previous year.

The study’s findings are particularly relevant in light of recent discussions regarding mobile phone usage in schools. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan recently announced plans to ban mobile phones in schools due to their perceived detrimental effects, including distraction, disruption, and bullying.

The study’s lead researcher, Tuba Aydin, emphasized the importance of the findings in helping health professionals develop effective strategies and treatment plans for different types of technology addictions. The research was published in the journal Current Psychology.

